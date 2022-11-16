The Chase - based on the popular TV show with Bradley Walsh - is coming to a Tipp village

The chase is on in Bansha! Yes, the Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s GAA Club is hosting The Chase event at the McGrath GAA Centre, Bansha on Saturday, November 19.

Based on the television game show, The Chase allows contestants to win up to €1,500 in cash and is to raise funds to undertake further development at the centre and on the grounds.

Three contestants have already been selected and on the night the MC will also be randomly picking members of the audience to go up against the Chaser.

The first of three contestants is Edith Carroll. Edith is a former star of the Tipperary Senior Ladies team and a dedicated club player and member. Captain of the team that saw the club move to senior ranks for the first time last year, can Edith beat the Chaser?

Second contestant is Michael Peters. Father of the Galtee Rovers club secretary, Michael is a wealth of general knowledge and history, but has he got what it takes to beat the Chaser?

The third contestant is Eamon Quirke. Eamon has been a player at all levels with the juveniles on to the senior club, and is a great club supporter, but is that enough for Eamon to beat the Chaser?

This should be a really exciting event and with the added attraction of participants from the audience, the chase is definitely on! With a fully heated marquee attached to the hall, a full bar for the night and a DJ to keep the party going after the chase, it has all the ingredients for a great night of fun and entertainment.

CHASE YOUR TICKET NOW!

A limited number of tickets are available from Healy’s Butchers, Catherine Connell’s shop and Nellie’s Bar and also online at http://www.pallasmarketing.ie/product/galtee-rovers-chaser/

An extensive programme of work has been outlined by the club to include:

Astro on the goal mouths; dugouts on the front field; steel netting posts; light walking track; outdoor warm-up area; new extension to relocate the players’ weights room; storage area for mowers and maintenance equipment; relocate the kitchen to provide a new hub area for community use; repurpose the old kitchen to a fourth dressing room and develop a biodiversity area with flowers and trees.

Funds raised from The Chase will go towards aspects of these developments. So, join the Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s GAA Club for the fun of The Chase on Saturday, November 19.

Tickets are limited to 250, so make sure to ensure your place at this amazing show.