Tipperary's David O'Keeffe: Kind and generous spirit who never refused to lend a hand

Tributes have been paid to one of Nenagh’s legendary business people, David O’Keeffe, founder and director of the clothes shop Gough, O’Keeffe and Naughton.

The store, which is now home to DV8, closed nine years ago.

Mr O’Keeffe passed way on November 10 and family, friends and the town’s business people gathered in St Mary of the Rosary Church on Saturday for his funeral Mass.

Mr O’Keeffe, 92, of St Flannan’s Street, was a familiar figure around the town in the latter years peddling bike between his home and the daycare centre with one foot on the pedal and the other on the ground propelling him along.

A generous man, he was renowned for lending a helping hand to many causes at home and abroad and never seeking anything in return.

Leading the tributes to him at his funeral Mass, long-time friend Fr Sean McDonagh said that Mr O’Keeffe had given him tens of thousands over the years and never told him or anyone else who else he was giving money to.

“Some people thought that David gave too much money to good things and didn’t do enough for himself. But the reality was, David knew what he was doing, and he continued to do that. He gave food to people who were hungry or thirsty and to people who were in prison and the extraordinary things he did to many, many missionaries,” he said.

Fr McDonagh said that David was also a man of deep faith, who lived out the gospel of Matthew.

“I give great thanks to him for the love of his friendship and also for his help to many, many people.

“He never wanted to know afterwards where did the money go, as long as he felt the money was going to good things, he was happy with that,” said Fr McDonagh.

He said that Mr O’Keeffe had an extraordinary devotion to Christ and to Our Lady, saying literally thousands of decades of the Rosary in this church over the last 90 years.

Fr McDonagh described Mr O’Keeffe as an extraordinary man who was remembered with praise, and that was the extraordinary thing.

Nenagh priest Fr Rexon recalled that David was always spotted walking with his bike, with one leg and other on the road.

He also had a favourite spot in the church on the left side near the organ where he would always sit

He recalled that David was one of the founders of the Nenagh Charismatic Movement and was in the Legion of Mary.

He was a director of Gough, O’Keeffe and Naughton, which, in the early years, employed many people.

Mr O’Keeffe was also involved in politics and served on the local council in his younger days

He generously helped priests and sisters on the missions and was an active member of Nenagh World Aid Society.

“He never turned away anyone who came to him for help. He was so generous to the marginalised and the less-well-off,” said Fr Rexon

The condolence messages on rip.ie mostly described David as a “gentleman”, he said.

Fr Rexon also recalled that Mr O’Keeffe ran a couple of Dublin Marathons and used to run with his transistor radio to hear the news

Mr O’Keeffe’s niece, Enda Burke, thanked people for all they had done for David.

“We thought we would be thanking everyone for looking after David, especially during Covid, but, instead, we were overwhelmed by people thanking us for David, that he was their friend, he was special, that he lived the word of God and people appreciated that he gave without asking

“He was true to himself when he had money and when he had given it away he was still David, he was still able to continue with his prayer, continue on his bike, continue being himself,” said Ms Burke

Turning to former staff from Gough, O’Keeffe and Naughton who had come to pay respects she said: “I don’t know if I ever heard of an employer who was adored. One lady said: ‘We worked with David, we never worked for David’,” she said

Ms Burke said that the family knew David in their setting and they were overwhelmed now to find the David of prayer and generosity, and especially someone who lived what he preached.

Mr O’Keeffe passed away on November 10, and following his funeral Mass was laid to rest in Lisboney cemetery.