Your life in stars – w/c Dec 6

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Your gut feeling to follow a course of action is good and should be taken seriously. You’ll have the chance to make an impact, and this is the time to go for it. There could be a hint of controversy about what you’re doing, but this is something you’ll be ready to embrace. Plus, you might be unwittingly short-changed. If someone makes you an offer, scrutinise it carefully.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

A long-distance relationship, friendship or other connection may perk up this week and could lead to a decision, and to things moving forward. What you’re about to embark on might be intense, but you’ll sense that what you get back is invaluable. On another note, a dream of achieving something is not the same as doing it and enjoying the result. Time to make a start.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

You may have a job to do, but as you try to get on with it you might be distracted by background dreams, fantasies and yearnings. Your focus could be shattered by a need for something that can take you away from everyday life and transport you somewhere else. If you know this, you might make time for both. Intersperse passionate intensity with a chance to drift and create.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Someone you have eyes for could become more than a heavenly vision this week, as powerful influences hint that being with them can take you out of this world. You may find yourself in new territory as you bond more deeply with them. You might traverse new ground together, and it could be a truly romantic experience. Keep the memories so you don’t come back to earth too fast.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

If you view the energies around you like a rhythm that you’ll need to attune to, you could do very well. At work or when engaged in important discussions, allow yourself to feel powerful. Your actions will reveal your confidence that success is yours. When with others you can let your impish dual personality out to entertain and fascinate. Avoid mixed messages though.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Love and romance or a powerful relationship can dominate this week and override all other considerations. You may find it difficult to get someone out of your head. But know that they might take up a lot of bandwidth. When it comes to living life and getting things done, your mind could tend to wander. Bargain with it, and it can become a helpful friend.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

You may be ready to take your health seriously, and to have this approach filter into your home environment, life, diet, exercise and mindset. What you absorb on all levels needs to feel good and empowering. Expressing your creativity or romancing might be another matter, as you’ll draw on more subtle essences to fire up your imagination as you share your feelings for another.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

You may be ready to pour blood, sweat and tears into a creative project or entrepreneurial idea. And your romantic escapades could be intense and transformative. You might emerge from this week changed in some way. This isn’t the best time for you and your partner to make a decision as it can be way off beam. By next week you’ll wonder what you were thinking.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

You could be hyper-obsessed with getting the right gadget, appliance or other item for your home. Or a family issue may require your absolute focus as you aim to sort it out. And it might involve money. With more confusing influences on the go too, part of the week can be taken up with ideas that could fizzle out. Let your imagination soar, but don’t make any promises.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Conversations you hold could have therapeutic value, and leave you or another feeling uplifted. You may need to explore some edgy corners to reach this level of relief, but if you go there you’ll know that it’s time. Go easy around money though, which can slip through your fingers on all sorts of entertainments and fripperies. Conscious spending is the way to go.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

What value do you put on various aspects of your life, such as the things you own, the relationships you have and the goals you nurture? Such thoughts may be on your mind. Have you given more value to things that aren’t that important? If so, this realisation can encourage you to reset your priorities. Go easy this week too, as a family issue might not be all it seems.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Your friends and your social life could be intense, but all for a good reason. Conversations and plans can have a goal that’s admirable, but that will take some work and commitment to get results. A romance might take a deeper dive too. You may also discover that you have a blind spot. This could be a revelation, as you’ll finally understand why some things keep going wrong.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be focused on making some powerful changes that could revolutionise your life. It might not be easy, but it’s likely what you’ve wanted for a while. Taking action paves the way for fresh developments.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Set goals and make plans for the next six months and onwards, as this way you’ll stay on track. The path of least resistance can tempt, but if you want to accomplish big things you’ll need to commit.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll feel powerful, positive and ready for anything. This is the year your confidence soars, and you’ll be astonished at all you achieve. Avoid overdoing it, as you’ll need to rest too.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Be open to listen to advice, as someone’s feedback could help you make a success of an ongoing issue. All it needs is a change of mindset. Then instead of worrying, you can soon be flying high.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll enjoy finding novel solutions to life’s issues. Your ability to be imaginative and think out of the box could have benefits and bring many opportunities. Something you do may be very impressive.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll find a way to rise above any challenges that show up. But don’t make things worse by putting all your attention on one issue. If you can let it go, you’ll be much happier. And it might even resolve itself.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Keep your attention on your goals and you’ll have a better chance of shaping this year as you want it to be. Set your priorities and stick to your agenda. If you pace yourself, you’ll do very well.