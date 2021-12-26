What's in your horoscope for the last week of 2021?

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Finances may start to look healthier as Jupiter moves into Pisces for some months. More money might come your way, but there is an equal chance that you’ll spend more too. Make a point of saving and investing it, and the numbers could soon add up. The New Moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus, bringing an opportunity that can be unexpected, but very welcome.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Good news this week as Jupiter the planet of good fortune moves into your sign for around five months, enhancing your chance of lucky breaks and special opportunities. If you put the effort into realizing your goals and dreams, you’ll be amply rewarded. Feeling uneasy about a fallout with a friend? Don’t let this get worse. Do something small now that can help bring healing.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

As expansive Jupiter moves into your sector of dreams for some months, good fortune may show up when you trust your intuition or commit to enhancing your inner game. Finding closure on long-standing issues can also free up energy for your plans. With a zesty New Moon in your career zone, an opportunity could revolutionize your life in a positive way if you’re ready.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Who you know could be dynamite, as Jupiter’s move into your social sector brings you into contact with movers and shakers. They could help you with your goals and plans or be fantastic company. There’s also the potential for a new beginning that can be perfect for you. You may need to change a contract or tweak a commitment so you can take advantage of this, Taurus.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Could your career be about to take off? As Jupiter moves into your sector of ambition you may strike it lucky. This will likely be down to your hard work and to making the most of any opportunities available. There’s also a chance to strike a business deal that could work out very well. Has an ongoing project been a waste of time and money? It might be time to let it go.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Starting this week, the coming months could be exciting in so many ways as feel-good Jupiter moves into a far-reaching zone. It’s time to take a leap of faith and accept a challenge that’s been on your to-do list for some time. Keen to take a relationship to the next level? The New Moon in Capricorn may assist. Plus, you’ll benefit greatly from talking over an awkward issue.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

There could be an up-turn in the amount of money that comes your way as Jupiter moves into your sector of business and shared assets for some months. This week sees the start of a phase that can boost confidence in both the spiritual and material sense. And there’s a new beginning on the cards concerning a job or activity that might bring fresh opportunities to you.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Your relationships could move to a new level of happiness and satisfaction as joyful Jupiter enters Pisces for a stay of five months or so. Dating can be a journey of discovery, and if you’re in a long-term bond you’ll be keen to take on bigger projects together. Keen to start a romance? Be sure you are finished with a past relationship before going ahead with anything new.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Energy levels look set to increase, enhancing your desire to take on new plans and challenges, especially those that might take you out of your comfort zone. Something fresh and exciting may be on its way to you. Planning to redecorate in the New Year? If you have time to declutter, then tackling the worst areas first is a good way to start. You’ll be able to think more clearly.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Creativity, romance and entrepreneurial ideas get a boost as Jupiter moves into Pisces from today for around five months. You’ll find it easier to express yourself, take small risks to get what you want and branch out in new ways. Is a situation holding you back? Talking about it could be the best way to unravel this issue and, once resolved, can lead to a new beginning.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Jupiter your ruling planet is on the move today as it enters Pisces for a stay of five months, bringing a buoyant note to home and family affairs. The urge to upscale could inspire you to think about a move, to enlarge your current property, or perhaps to expand your family. You’ll be ready for a fresh financial start too, but to make it happen one issue needs sorting out.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Keen to promote an idea or business? As Jupiter moves into your sector of talk and thought, this is one of the best times to start. Get it right and something you put out there could go viral. But if your mind is on a more intense issue right now, it’s worth taking the time to sort it out. Then you can channel all your energy into a fruitful goal or dream and accomplish it.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’re on the cusp of some exciting new developments. Before you go any further, tie up those loose ends so you can forge ahead at full speed. Ready to stand out from the crowd? Your hard work will assure it.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! With a little teamwork you’ll get more done than you could solo. You have big plans, and inviting others on board will be key to accomplishing them. Plus, it’s time to release whatever no longer serves.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Taking up meditation or the practice of mindfulness could benefit you greatly. You’ll be in touch with your intuition, which can guide you to make the best decisions for your happiness and success.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Intense energies can ramp up your desire to obtain a coveted job, promotion or reach a personal goal. You may stop at nothing to get what you want. If you relax it will all be so much easier.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be in adventure mode and keen to seek out new experiences. If an opportunity seems perfect for you but is a challenge, you won’t hesitate to jump in and have a go. Your boldness will bring rewards.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll respond to new ideas and exciting options in a flash. It’s a year of positive developments, and may be a game-changer. You’ll be looking for ways to live life on your terms.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Get the year off to the best possible start by writing a list of your goals and intentions. You’ll be keen to achieve, and having a sound strategy can assist you in making fabulous and speedy progress.