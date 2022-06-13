What is in your horoscope this week - June 13, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing June 13, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Set firm intentions Aries, as you could be pulled in different directions by events or others’ demands. Plus, as Mercury eases into Gemini you’ll be curious about so many things. The Supermoon on Tuesday might find you eagerly stepping out of your comfort zone and exploring new options. Stay alert and keep distractions to a minimum, as opportunity knocks for you.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

It’s time to unleash buried talents as Mercury encourages you to use your skills to enhance income. Keen to express yourself? Showcase your abilities to friends, but also think about taking your work to the wider world as you’ll gain so much by doing so. With a potent Full Moon occurring, consider jettisoning what isn’t working and embrace new adventures and options.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Inquisitive Mercury moves back into your sign, encouraging your playful and flirtatious qualities and enhancing your curiosity. Need to persuade someone of something? Your way with words can clinch it. Plus, the Supermoon in Sagittarius could be a chance to clear the air and get back on track with a key relationship. Have a plan? It might be wise to keep it under wraps for now.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

You’ll find it easier to trust your gut, with Mercury moving into your spiritual sector. Allow your intuition to guide you this week, as there may be times when it’s tempting to overthink things. With a Supermoon in your lifestyle sector you might become aware of activities that aren’t serving your best interests. It’s worth being a tad ruthless in this regard, as you’ll be more productive.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

It’s a week to enjoy socializing and relaxing in good company. Mind, the Supermoon in your leisure zone can make this one of the better times to showcase your talents to the world. You never know who may be watching, Leo. Have career or personal goals on the go? It helps to know what you want to accomplish and why. Otherwise, you could waste time and energy.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Mercury your personal planet joins the Sun in a high-flying zone, making this an excellent time to get noticed and grasp those golden opportunities. There are some who may try to talk you out of starting a project that is good for you. Stand firm and stick to your plan. The Full Moon in your home zone can highlight the importance of getting your work/life balance in order.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Your focus may be on embracing bigger and better opportunities, but do you have room in your schedule for them? Be clear on what you can do before you accept an offer that could take up more of your resources than you thought. This is the time to step out in faith, and you won’t feel satisfied unless you’re doing something that stretches you and allows for personal growth.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

You might wish you could turn back the clock to a time when a relationship or situation seemed perfect. Even though it’s impossible, the emphasis on your sector of transformation encourages you to get to the heart of the matter. Whether you do it solo or with help, a positive shift can occur. And while the Supermoon encourages a spending spree, you don’t have to give in to it.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

A Full Moon and Supermoon in your sign can help you see yourself in a new light. Want to know where you’re heading if you continue along your current path? You’ll find that out too. If you’ve been too busy to spend much time with close ones, this week could see a change of heart. Experiencing a conflict of interest at work? Setting firmer boundaries might help.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Your desire to streamline your affairs could intensify as Mercury moves back into your lifestyle sector. Mind, you might be curious about so many opportunities that your schedule will end up choc-a-bloc. Prioritizing your goals can help you stay on track. It’s also wise to factor in some ‘me’ time. The Supermoon in a private zone encourages relaxation as an aid to inner peace.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

This is a proactive time, when you’ll be busy with ideas that can’t wait a moment longer. Leisure activities and social events all add to an exciting week when an encounter could change your destiny. Watch your money, as you may end up paying more for something than you should. Read the small print and any terms and conditions to make sure you know where you stand.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

The Supermoon in a prominent zone could highlight feelings about your goals and direction in life. And this is a time when you might get more recognition than usual, which you can use to your advantage. There is potential for mixed messages though, just when you need things to be crystal clear. It’s worth checking that discussions and negotiations stay on track, Pisces.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll thrive because of the connections you make. Aligning with those who share your goals and interests will bring opportunities, wonderful friendships and a chance of romance.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your goals and ambitions could change as you contemplate a new future. You’ll realize something about yourself that encourages a shift in your priorities and you’ll never look back.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This looks to be a constructive and practical year, when you’ll rise to any challenge and find a way to overcome it. The more you accomplish, the more ambitious your next goal will be.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Determined to bring a plan to fruition? Don’t doubt yourself or lose your resolve. There may be times when you wonder whether it’s worth it. It certainly is. Keep going and victory will be yours.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’re full of innovative ideas, which you can put to very good use. Don’t worry about what others might say. Your original thinking could start a trend and make your life a lot happier too.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is the year to reach out and mix with like-minded people. Whether this is for business or pleasure, finding others on your wavelength can gift you with support and happy new friendships.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Let your inner muse out to play and you may be surprised at how good your artistic creations turn out to be. Don’t stop there though! Showcase your work and you might start getting customers.