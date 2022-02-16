RACING: Tips and analysis for Thursday’s meeting at Clonmel

Clonmel stages a seven-race National Hunt card on Thursday, with 119 horses declared.

The first race is at 1.20pm with the last at 4.50pm - find all the latest odds and tips at MyBettingSites.

The ground is currently Heavy - with further rain expected in the run-up to the afternoon’s action.

Six are entered for the feature race of the afternoon -the Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle. The three-mile Grade Three event has a prize fund of €35,000 and takes centre-stage at 2.30pm.

Shantreusse posted an impressive performance over this distance on heavy ground at Cork last month and he clearly relishes the stiff test of stamina this trip provides.

Mr Fred Rogers will have to give Shantreusse 3lb, but this step up to three miles looks sure to suit after his late charge to win over a slightly shorter trip last time out. The six-year-old will have to defy top-weight in this event, but already boasts three career wins and has form figures which 12131. Eight-year-old Eye Van is the other in with a chance, after filling the runner-up sport behind subsequent Grade One runner-up Minella Crooner last time out. Rebel Ivy, Monishter Are Mwee and Sweet Street complete the sextet.

Over two and a half miles, the Monksgrange Beginners Chase (4.15pm) looks to be an open contest, but a fair bit must be thought of €58,000 purchase Cavallino, who lined up besides the likes of Bob Olinger on his first start over fences. The Malcolm Denmark-owned seven-year-old put in a much better effort when finishing a length behind stablemate Stratum on his penultimate start and he remains open to plenty of improvement over the larger obstacles and should also be suited by this shorter trip. Gavin Cromwell’s Duchess Ravenwaves finished second to Coeur Sublime last time and she should come on for that run, whilst Krabat has been a model of consistency of late, filling the runner-up position on the last couple of outings and is one at a bigger price.

Opening the card at 1.20pm is the Surehaul Race Day Mares Maiden Hurdle and the obvious standout in the races is the Willie Mullins-trained Hors Piste, who runs in the black and yellow silks of Joe and Marie Donnelly which are synonymous with Champion Chase contender Shishkin. The five-year-old Kapgarde mare has put in three sound efforts on heavy ground and was unlucky on her Irish debut, losing out by a short-head. She steps down in trip and looks the class horse in the race. Point scorer Fons Vivas won a Bumper on heavy going and that strong-staying performance bodes well for this extra three furlong trip. Copper Nation was headed towards the finish on her sole hurdle start, but the step back will suit and she should be right there providing she copes with the tough going.

In the 3.05pm Minorstown Handicap Hurdle, Derridae and Danegeld - who finished first and second respectively last time out, look the two to focus on and the latter also is 3lb better off this time around. Beechmount Maisie was unlucky on heavy ground last time and looks the pick of the rest.

Clonmel Selections

1.20pm Fons Vivus

1.55pm Plains Indian

2.30pm Shantreusse

3.05pm Danegeld

3.40pm Dancing Jeremy

4.15pm Krabat

4.50pm Lessofdnegativity