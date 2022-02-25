Search

25 Feb 2022

RACING: Top tips for Saturday's card at Fairyhouse

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Fairyhouse hosts a seven-race National Hunt card on Saturday, with 76 horses declared and a total prize-pot of €134,000.

The first race is at 2pm, and the last at 5.25pm - with the going described as Soft to Heavy, with the forecast mainly dry.

The feature race of the afternoon is the Grade Three Bobbyjo Chase (4.18pm), with a field of four declared to take on the extended three-mile, one furlong trip.

Three of the four runners currently sit at the head of the Grand National ante-post betting, including Any Second Now, the Willie Mullins-trained Burrows Saint - and Gordon Elliott’s Escaria Ten. Elliott makes it two runners apiece in the race, with Coko Beach.

2021 Grand National fourth, Burrows Saint has proved he is every bit made for this type of contest, and he finished behind dual-Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo at Tramore on New Year’s Day. Escaria Ten probably needed the run in the Thyestes and will be much involved if reciprocating last season’s form. Any Second Now beat Burrows Saint by a distance in the Aintree showpiece, but carries 12lb more in this race. Coko Beach completes the small field.

Opening the card at 2pm is the Grade Three Norman Colfer Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle, which sees 10 declared for the extended two-mile contest.

The standout runner on the card is JP McManus’ Icare Allen, who made a fine start to hurdling at Leopardstown in December and returned to take on the likes of Vauban and Fil Dor in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival. Vadaly also ran in that race and will likely be better for the experience, after racing freely. White Pepper has ran to a consistent level this season but the previous course and distance winner may find it hard to stay with some of these improvers. Other course and distance winner, Six Feet Apart is entitled to be running on in this ease in class.

At 3.08pm is the Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle, over an extend two-mile, three furlongs - 17 have been declared for the wide open race.

Ardhill had a major upturn in form when blinkered for the first time at Ascot, beating subsequent winner Imphal. On that form, provided the headgear continues to work its magic, Gordon Elliot’s seven-year-old may well still have a bit in hand at the weights. A more reliable runner comes in the form of Enniskerry, who is two from three and comes here fresh after a seven-month lay-off. Carrig Sam was a very good course and distance winner last time and the £82,000 purchase, related to a Hennessy Gold Cup winner, could yet prove to be something special.

Fairyhouse Selections

2.00pm Icare Allen

2.33pm John Cannon

3.08pm Enniskerry

3.43pm Where’s Frankie

4.18pm Burrows Saint

4.50pm Sovereign Gold

5.25pm Kansas City Star

 

 

