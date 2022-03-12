WATCH: Conor Moore's Cheltenham impressions are absolutely gas
Irish impressionist Conor Moore has popped up again with some hilarious impressions ahead of Cheltenham 2022.
The likes of Michael O'Leary, Ruby Walsh and Willie Mullins all feature in the line-up.
Conor specialises in Irish sporting impressions having also earned a reputation for taking off the likes of Joe Brolly and Ger Loughnane. He also has his own show on Golfpass where top PGA Tour golfers are the order of the day.
Take a look at his Cheltenham impressions below:
CHELTENHAM IMPRESSIONS: With the festival next week, it's only right to ask @ConorSketches to work his magic on some of horse racing’s biggest names…#Cheltenham2022 #TheFestival (18+ BeGambleAware) pic.twitter.com/tK2A0g5luS— Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 11, 2022
