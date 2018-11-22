Irish Water working to restore water supply in the Emly and Dundrum areas

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council is working to restore water supply in the Emly area following a burst pipe on the Galtee Public Water Supply.

The areas affected will include Emly, Cullen, Lattin, Oola, Limerick Junction, Glenbane, Gotinstown, Ballyrobin, Barronstown, Gorteen, Ardlamon, Ballinard, Cloghaready and surrounding areas in Co Tipperary.

Crews are on the ground carrying out repairs. However as it may take more than 24-hours for a normal water supply to be restored, alternative water supplies are being provided in the area.

Water Tankers will be available at the following locations from 2pm on 22 November:

- GAA pitch, Emly

- Graveyard, Lattin

Irish Water makes every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided, including the tanker and dispensing tap, are adequately disinfected. However as it is not practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes, we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it is recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from a tanker or bowser boil the water before use.

Separately, repairs to a burst water main are causing supply disruptions to Dundrum, Knockavilla, Coolacussane, Maudemount, Garryduff, Gortussa, Gortarush, Bishopswood, Moheragh, Annacarty and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary.

"We are working to restore supply to customers in this area as quickly as possible. Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair these burst pipes. Our Customer Care Team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit our Supply and Service section for updates".