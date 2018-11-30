Hospital serving north Tipperary is again the most overcrowded in the country

University Hospital Limerick, which has north Tipperary in its catchment area, was again the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

According to the INMO Trolley Watch 373 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning nationally. 225 were waiting in the emergency department, while 148 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today were:

University Hospital Limerick - 48

Mayo University Hospital - 46

Cork University Hospital - 38

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.



The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.