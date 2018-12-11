Upperchurch night hike on this Sunday

The annual Christmas night hike in Upperchurch goes ahead this Sunday, December 16 starting at 6.30 p.m. from Upperchurch hall. This year’s event is over the 7km Moher-Gortkelly route and is all on well surfaced road and suitable for all ages and levels of fitness.

Registration is in the hall prior to the walk and is by voluntary donation in aid of Milford Hospice. There will be the usual carol singing, prayer readings, mulled wine and mince pies at the Ballyboy lookout. On return to the hall less invigorating refreshments will be served.

As an added fundraiser for Milford Hospice, after the walk there will be a raffle for excellent prizes as well as an auction of several items including firewood. This is a great way to commence the Christmas season, combining open air exercise, carol singing, a warming tipple for those so inclined, meeting old friends and helping a worthy cause. Further details are available on the Upperchurch Hill Walking Facebook page.