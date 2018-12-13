Ballingarry Senior Social Club Christmas dinner is a huge success

Ballingarry Senior Social Christmas Dinner took place on Sunday December 9 in Ballingarry Community Centre. A beautiful meal was served up to a huge crowd of senior citizens from Ballingarry and surrounding areas. The hall committee and friends were helped by Transition Year students and their teachers from the local Presentation Secondary School – they were absolutely brilliant and a credit to their school. A big thank you to each and everyone who helped out on the day. Music was by Folk That who kept the place rocking for hours on end. At the end of a very enjoyable day, Margaret Corcoran, chairperson of the Hall committee, made a presentation to Councillor Imelda Goldsboro for her sterling service to the community centre over the past number of years and wished her well as she goes forward in advancing her career in local politics and beyond. Imelda has been selected to represent Fianna Fáil in the Tipperary constituency in the forthcoming General Election, whenever it takes place. She has also been selected as a candidate for the local elections next May 2019 in the Carrick Municipal Area. We wish her luck and we know she will represent us to the best of her ability.