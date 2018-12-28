The late William (Billy) Bradish R.I.P

The death occurred on December 13 of Billy Bradish The Mall and late of Main Street Templemore. Billy was a well known figure in the community and will be sadly missed by all.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Dorothy, children, Gillian, Nigel, Avril, Gordon, Audrey, Mervyn, Pamela and Ivan, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother Austin, sisters, Madge, Frances, Muriel, Rosamund and Olive, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Billy's remains reposed at Grey's Funeral Home, and following Funeral Service in St. Mary's Church Templemore interment took place in the adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.