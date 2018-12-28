Tipperary artist Michael Fogarty is looking forward to opening his new gallery

Local artist Michael Fogarty recently held a very successful exhibition of his work in Dempseys Shop on Liberty Square in Thurles.

Michael is from Garrenroe, Rahealty and is a self taught artist. He has been painting for approximately ten years and his painting include landscapes, portraits or anything that catches his creative eye. He and his wife Esther have two grown up children, Aimee and Sean.

The former self employed business man retired due to health reasons and has not looked back since. He is fully immersed in the creative process and will pick up his brush at any time of the day or night as he finds it very relaxing. His hobby has become his passion.

The versatile and positive artist sees only positivity in life and believes things happen for a reason and “every cloud has a silver lining” he said of a recent set-back. Not one to be put off, it is onwards and upwards for Michael as he now focuses on building his collection for his new gallery. He has been displaying his work in Mirror Mirror on Mitchel Street for the past three years but plans are underway to relocate to a new gallery over the former Joanne's Boutique in Liberty Square. He is now preparing to build a new collection of paintings to have on display in the new gallery when it opens in 2019. “We finalised the details last week on the lease and it is all very exciting” according to Michael.

He was very busy in the run up to Christmas with completing commissions and posting his work to various places, including New York and Portugal. His work seems to have universal appeal and the talented artist is comfortable at painting anything.

Michael is also a published author. His book 'Right of Succession' was published a number of years ago. It is set in 1921 as the Irish War of Independence is drawing to a close around the Hennessy family's struggle to survive which are complicated by one family member's hidden agenda.

If you would like to see more of Michael's work or speak to him please email: michaelfogartyartist@

gmail.com or telephone him on 0870566227.