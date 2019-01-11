Saturday fun for all in County Tipperary

Runners, walkers and joggers have been doing their best to get rid of the Christmas excesses with great turn-outs at the weekly parkruns in Clonmel, County Tipperary.

Numbers have certainly not dropped off over the festive period with large numbers turning up at Powerstown Park racecourse every Saturday morning at 9.30am.

It's a family-friendly outing with no pressure on anyone taking part.

You can run, walk or jog over the 5k course or just volunteer to help the event run smoothly.

And it's fun for all the family with a great range in ages taking part, with many family groups really enjoying the experience.

There was a great turn-out over Christmas and last Saturday the numbers were up again, with 76 competing, including visitors from Dublin, Waterford, Mullinahone and even the UK joining the locals.

Twenty one of those were first timers and fourteen recorded personal bests - a great start to 2019

It's a great way to keep fit facing into a new year, to meet new friends and to enjoy the wonderful facility that is Powerstown Park.