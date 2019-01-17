Tipperary groups to receive €195,200 under Sports Capital Grants Appeals

Tipperary groups are set to receive funding worth €195,200 under the Sports Capital Grants Appeals.

The funding announced is for clubs and groups throughout the county that successfully appealed their originally refused application in the last round of Sports Capital Grants.

The three groups receiving funding are Tipperary GAA County Board (€81,600) for the Semple Stadium Centre of Excellence, Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Kelly Sports Centre (€46,300) for internal refurbishment, and Tipperary Education and Training Board (€67,300) for the resurfacing of the all-weather pitch in Nenagh College.

Tipperary Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn has welcomed the funding announced by the Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.

“I would like to commend Minister Griffin for his commitment to delivering funding to sports clubs across County Tipperary since the programme was reintroduced. The announcement is a positive recognition by the minister of the need for the provision of sporting and recreational amenities and facilities in Tipperary,” Mr Ahearn told Tipperary Live.

“This is a strong indication of the Government's commitment to support the wonderful work so many are doing to contribute to local communities and I was delighted to be able to play my part in making sure that these clubs got the funding they needed.”

The Sports Capital Programme was reinstated in 2012 during Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's term as Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, after being cut by Fianna Fáil in the wake of the economic crash.