RETIREMENT
Clogheen Postmistress Margaret Moroney retires
Margaret retires after 42 years of service
At the presentation to Margaret Moroney who retired last Thursday as Postmistress of Clogheen Post office is Cllr Murphy, Margaret Moroney, Mattie Maher, PJ English and Colm Brown
Last Thursday, Clogheen postmistress Margaret Moroney retired after 42 years of exceptional service to the people of Clogheen and beyond. A presentation was made to Margaret from the Community Council chairman Mattie Maher. Margaret is held in the highest esteem and will be greatly missed from in side the counter. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Margaret's husband Jedge every good wish following his recent illness. We wish Margaret and Jedge many years of health and happiness in their retirement.
