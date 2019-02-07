Tipperary accommodation needed for 200 Cycle Against Suicide participants

Registrations are now open for Cycle Against Suicide’s annual cycle, which takes place from April 27 to May 6, and includes a Cashel, County Tipperary, stopover on May 3.

Cycle Against Suicide is an awareness charity that makes a valuable contribution to the public education of mental health by changing the narrative surrounding suicide.

Cycle against Suicide operates a homestay programme that sees people and families from across Ireland open their doors to participants of the cycle each year, providing them with a warm meal, a chance to freshen up and a bed for the night. This provides the opportunity to lend your support without necessarily having to get on a bike.

The national co-ordination team is trying to put a homestay co-ordination team into Cashel in order to secure a homestay for 200 cyclists and back up crew. Over the last number of years, community groups have come together to secure and allocate the beds needed for the overnight stop.

Contact homestays@cycleagainstsuicide.com for more informaton.