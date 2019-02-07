'No sense of community': Tipperary council outrage at illegal dumping

Tipperary householders will soon be questioned by litter inspectors as to how they dispose of their rubbish, heard this month’s Cashel-Tipperary municipal district.

Director of environment services at Tipperary County Council Sean Keating said they had adopted new waste management bylaws at the end of last year, and will be carrying out inspections on individual households regarding refuse.

The burial grounds at Waller’s Lot in Cashel and Donohill had attracted illegal dumping. Some six littering fines had been handed out in the district in 2018, combined with anti dog-fouling initiatives in Cahir and Clonmel.

Huge improvements have been seen along the River Ara in Tipperary Town, and County Tipperary has also adopted a new climate adaptation strategy, added Mr Keating.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald claimed the council is unable to stop the scourge of ongoing littering in the county. He said the Thomastown to Bansha road seems to be a particular target for dumping, with old tyres, mattresses and cookers thrown out.

“It's a disgrace. People indiscriminately doing things like that is not good enough."

Cllr Fitzgerald suggested an initiative whereby one day a week would be designated a 'free day’ to legally dispose of rubbish in local waste management facilities.

Meanwhile, election candidates were asked to confine their posters to areas not being judged in the tidy towns contests. With 467 complaints, it shows that “people really do care about their environment,” said Cllr Denis Leahy.

An inspection of the River Ara had found 26 mobile phones in one area. The disposal of old mattresses is especially difficult as they have to be broken up using expensive equipment that the council cannot afford, explained Mr Keating. The mattresses take up a lot of space in local landfills, and space in these landfills is already scarce.

"Some individuals have no sense of community, and are dumping even in the most scenic parts of the Glen of Aherlow,” added Cllr Leahy.

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan suggested a total ban on election posters. “I think they are a blight to the countryside completely.”

Cllr Roger Kennedy said there was a lot of dumping between Dundrum and Tipperary Town. The people who are dumping are not doing so “outside their own door” but travel elsewhere to do so.

Cllr Tom Wood said the only way to enforce the dog fouling laws was to have an enforcement officer catch somebody in the act by patrolling areas where dog fouling is common.



Cllr Martin Browne called attention to certain banned species of dogs being reared in local estates. Some are being walked around “without muzzles".



Mr Keating said they cannot legally ban posters. Posters are considered a form of litter, but there is a special exemption to allow election posters go up at election time.

Mr Keating said that in relation to dogs there is now an awareness campaign to ensure licences are enforced.