Tipperary man honoured for lifetime of dedication to his community

A lifelong dedication to his Tipperary community which Denis Heffernan has lovingly given for decades has been recognised at national level.

Denis Heffernan has been the inspirational figure behind the remarkable team of volunteers responsible for greatly enhancing the appearance of the village of Emly bringing acclaim and prestige to their community and to County Tipperary.

The Emly man was honoured earlier this month at the All Ireland Community and Council Awards held in Croke Park. Denis, who was nominated by Tipperary County Council, received a Special Recognition Award for his service to the community.

"It was a wonderful honour for all involved in the community .It is the cause of great celebration in the village. It is not about the individual, it is about the community - without community there is nothing," said Denis.

Asked to explain the phenomenal success Emly has enjoyed for the last three decades, Denis said the area was fortunate, at the very beginning, to have so many individuals and clubs within the community to support one another.

"In the early years we made great strides, it was very fulfilling to start winning awards locally and, like a good hurling team, you just keep going when you start winning," said Denis.

A champion of the community, Denis was involved in the community all his life and he founded Emly Tidy Towns thirty years ago. As a result of his vision, guidance and a selfless work ethic, Emly set the bar very high for other communities to follow.

Emly Tidy Towns has been held up as an example for others to follow winning national recognition as well as international recognition in Italy and America over the years.

His leadership role brought numerous accolades to his beloved home including the ultimate award of the Tidiest Town in Ireland and Tidiest Village in Ireland in 2009.

A Silver medal in the Entente Florale Competition (A European floral competition) followed in 2010 and in the same year Emly won the Most Liveable Community in the World at an award ceremony in Chicago. In 2011 Emly won the prestigious Tidiest Village in Ireland accolade for the second time in three years.

That Emly is still competing at the very highest level of the national Tidy Towns competition gives Denis great satisfaction and he believes that the performance of Emly has encouraged all the surrounding towns and villages to enter the spirit of the competition with renewed enthusiasm.

Denis’ passion for Tidy Towns does not stop in Emly. His willingness to help has led him to assist many local towns and villages with their plans and ideas and to help new groups to develop.

Denis also shares his experience with tidy towns groups throughout the country - from Mullingar to Castletownbere.

2018 was the 60th anniversary of the National Tidy Towns Competition and the 30th anniversary of founding of Emly Tidy Towns and because Emly was at the centre of celebrations with all previous national winners invited to Emly.

Denis wrote a book in honour of this occasion and launched it on the day. The book is dedicated to Tidy Towns volunteers and the proceeds from the book were given to a homeless charity.

Other charities and organisation that Denis is involved with include fund raising for the homeless, Cork Simon Community, Cork Penny Dinners and the Capuchin Day Care Centre.

He is a member of the school board of management for the past 20 years. He is a committee member of the Pastoral Council, with broad views on all aspects of the community.

He supplies and arranges the flowers for the church in Emly on a voluntary basis. Denis also has a fondness for the stage and has played many leading parts down through the years.

"Denis’ strongly held belief is that to succeed, you have to work with all clubs, organisations, the Council and people in your community of different ages, race and backgrounds.

Working in partnership is where the real gains can be achieved," said Tipperary Town Council manager Clare Curley when paying tribute.