Tipperary talk on Brexit: an analysis of a national meltdown

A talk on Brexit: An analysis of a national meltdown will be given by Dr. Brian Lucey, Professor of Finance at TCD Business School and columnist with the ‘Irish Examiner’ at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Tuesday March 12 at 7pm

Admission to this talk is free. Pre-booking is necessary.

Tickets can be booked at The Source Box-Office, Tel: 0504 90204 / Email: boxoffice@sourcearts.ie