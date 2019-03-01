'Athletes need funding to reach full potential': Tipperary encouraged to apply for National Lottery Good Causes

Community organisations, sports clubs and projects from County Tipperary who benefitted from National Lottery Good Causes funding are now invited to apply for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.

This awards initiative, which was launched by Waterford Olympic hurdler Thomas Barr, honours the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards is now in its second year and is open to organisations making an incredible difference in their communities with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding. The televised awards carry a prize fund of €95,000.

“As someone who has benefitted hugely from National Lottery Good Causes funding in my career, I am delighted to be associated with these important awards. I can see the impact of National Lottery funding all over the country and its role in supporting athletes preparing for major competitions including the Olympics.”

“Irish sportsmen and women need to be funded in order to reach their full potential, and the contribution of National Lottery Good Causes grants to sporting organisations in particular has been immense. And it’s not just elite athletes who benefit as this funding has made a huge difference to thousands of sports clubs up and down the country. The variety and breath of National Lottery support is impressive with the arts, culture, youth and the Irish language also benefitting.”

Current European Championships bronze medalist in the 400 metre hurdles, Barr represented Ireland in the 2016 Rio Olympics where he narrowly missed out on a medal. He holds the Irish National record for the 400m hurdles and was part of the 4 x 400m relay team that holds the current Irish record. He now has his eyes set firmly on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year.

Individuals, community projects and organisations in Waterford which received Good Causes funding in the years 2016 and 2017 are eligible to apply. Applications for the awards are now open - enter and check eligibility on National Lottery.

The awards will have seven categories, with county and regional finals leading up to the gala awards dinner in the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin, on November 2.

The seven categories include Sport, Health and Wellbeing, Arts/Culture, Heritage, Community, Youth Affairs, and the Irish Language special category.

Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.