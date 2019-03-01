Newport's St.Patrick's Day parade guarantees to shine

Preparations are well underway for the seventh annual Newport and surrounding parishes St. Patrick's Day parade, taking place on Saturday, March 9, 2019, lead by grand marshall, Aimee Hayde, Newport's own athletic's star.

This year's parade guarantees to be the biggest and best yet, with wonderful entertainment, promised. After a rocky start where the parade was almost cancelled due to lack of volunteers, the wonderful community of Newport rallied together to make it their priority that such a staple tradition in the area would continue for the sake of the children and adults alike.

The core committee, which has been invaluable in getting the parade to where it is today, welcomed with open arms the 40 plus volunteers from the area that have now all banded together to make the 2019 St. Patrick's Day parade the best year yet.

Like any local event, the wonderful businesses, clubs and schools in the areas have all come on board to support our Irish day of heritage. Lots of behind the scenes work are currently being undertaken on novelty floats, each more creative than the next.

Although the official starting time is 12pm, there will be lots of pre-parade entertainment to enjoy so the committee would encourage folks to get there early to enjoy the festivities.

There will be entertainment and treats throughout the day and people are asked to come dressed up in the spirit of the occasion.

The running costs of a parade of this magnitude are over €5,000. To date, there has been a number of fundraising events including a door-to-door collection on February 10 and, yet again, the community supported when asked.

A church gate collection in Newport, Toor, Birdhill, Killoscully, Ballinahinch, and Rearcross is also due to take place on March 2 and 3. The committee is also very grateful to the support it receives from local businesses and clubs.

This year's Grand Marshall, Aimee Hayde, is an all Ireland cross country champion winner and has many accolades under her belt and the community of Newport are very proud to have her front and center of the parade on the day.

Hail rain or shine the town of Newport and the surrounding parishes will enjoy a great St. Patrick's Day parade so on Saturday, March 8 at 12pm people are asked to come dressed up and enjoy all the music and fun on the day. This year is expected to be the biggest yet since the parade's inception seven years ago.