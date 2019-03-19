Sowing the seeds for success in Moneygall Community Garden

Tucked in behind the Moneygall Football Club grounds you’ll discover a wonderful community project, that is the Community Garden.

An exciting project that aims to support, develop and sustain a garden space and market; that makes the production and consumption of fresh, home grown, local food the norm for the community.

Tremendous work has been completed in the past number of months, by the existing members, readying the Community Garden for what is hoped will be a successful year. With produce from the Community Garden to be sold each Saturday directly at the garden, at the monthly Cottage Market in Moneygall and in local shops; this social enterprise project is sure to blossom even further over the coming years.

The Community Garden is open to anyone who has an interest in gardening and existing members come from Barna, Dunkerrin, Moneygall and beyond. This Community Garden aims to be the hub of the community; drawing together people from all walks of life, breaking down barriers and allowing neighbours who would not normally meet to come together and share an interest in gardening and nature.

To encourage further participation in the project, the Community Garden group have a busy schedule of events planned for the year ahead. The first of these events, a coffee morning, was held last Saturday and despite the poor weather there was a large turnout of people, young and old, from across the community. The large polytunnel proved a most suitable venue given the wind and rain that prevailed on the morning. However, the rain was not enough to dampen the electric atmosphere that was present. Children played, adults chatted and all explored the array of vegetables that were growing within the tunnel. There was a real sense of community spirit evident in Moneygall on the day.

Continuing the program of events horticultural classes started in the Community Garden on Saturday, March 9 and are running over five weeks. It is sure to be a great foundation course and classes are open to everyone. Whether you have a small plot at home or wish to be involved in the Community Garden.

For further details see the Community Garden, Moneygall Facebook page.