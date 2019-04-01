Rockwell Rovers GAA club bring “The Chaser” to Cashel

Rockwell Rovers GAA Cub will launch the new nationwide show "The Chaser" as their major fundraiser for this year in Halla Na Féile on Sunday May 5.The Chaser is run on a nationwide scale by Tipperary Company Pallas Marketing. Each of the 6 contestants selected can win €1500 at the show on Sunday of the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Contestants are drawn from the audience and answer 7 questions with 4 possible answers valued at €100, €200, €300, €400, €600, €800, €1,000. Contestants have two lifelines “Ask the audience” and “Take one” which will reduce the number of answers by one. Each lifeline can be used once.

Contestants then take the amount won to face The Chaser. They start on step 5 and The Chaser starts on step 7. The Chaser will offer 150% of amount won to take a step nearer or 30% of amount won to take a step nearer home. Rockwell Rovers will be selecting The Chaser to save the funds for the local club shortly.

Mary Newman Julian from the local organising committee said that the proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the redevelopment of Rockwell Rovers GAA Club facilities and she extended an open welcome to all to attend the launch. The show will be launched in Barron’s pub, New Inn on Tuesday April 9 at 8pm. Those in attendance at the launch will also get a sneak preview of the show.

Tickets for the show which will be held on May 5 are priced at €20 and can be purchased from any committee member. There will be a discount for families or groups with four tickets available for €50. Tickets will be available from the night of the launch. Tickets are expected to sell out in advance and will not be on sale at the door on the night, so people are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

Andy Hennessy, chairperson of the development committee paid special thanks to the hard-working committee for all their help and said if any company wished to support the event they should contact any committee member or email rockwellroversdevelopment@gmail.com. Further details are available from Rockwell Rovers GAA Facebook page and website www.rockwellrovers.tipperary.gaa.ie