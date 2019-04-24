Appeal for information on missing man last seen in Thurles

An appeal for information has been launched for a missing Offaly man last seen in the Thurles area.

Robert Moore, 30, from Daingean in Co. Offaly, was last seen in the Thurles area on Tuesday, April 23 at 1.30pm.

He is described as 6' 0", of medium to strong build and was wearing an orange jumper with an emoji face on the front. He was last seen cycling a silver bicycle and is not believed to have any identification or phone in his possession.

Anyone with information is asked to contact his family on 087 1622444 or 087 3866621.