Memorable day in the sunshine for County Tipperary school

I don’t mind travelling long distances on a bright spring morning, but I often forget just how big Tipperary is.

From my village, perched in the hills near the Tipperary/ Limerick border to Ardfinnan, just a stone’s throw from Waterford, takes well over an hour and a half.

I had planned a habitat survey with the staff and students from Ardfinnan National School. They were working hard, on their fifth green flag, on biodiversity. The weather was beautiful, perfect for discovering nature.

I arrived early and went on a short walk with Liam, one of the teachers, who is equally passionate about sport, nature and education. This gave me the opportunity to get my bearings. The school is surrounded by some beautiful walks. The “pleasant way” goes all around then school and provides a safe, interesting and nature packed walk for all to enjoy.

The whole school participated in the walks and survey, with all of the classes contributing lots of energy, enthusiasm and curiosity.

We started by looking at some of the first flowers of spring and why they are important for wildlife. Each student had to stand beside a yellow or white flowers and put their hands up if they knew the name. The blushing daisies were easy to identify. The first white butterflies in my garden feed on the flowers. Dandelions or wet the beds are one of the best early sources of nectar and pollen for bees.

Daffodils were still flowering, and this year it is a really late spring. We paused beneath the ivy and been evergreen it provides shelter for birds and insects throughout the year. The berries and flowers are good food for birds and insects.

Many wildflowers emerge and flower quickly on recently disturbed ground. Wild cabbage has showy yellow flowers. These are a magnet for butterflies. We crushed the leaves, and the students got the smell of cabbage.

Another flower of disturbed ground is the red dead nettle. They are often visited by bumblebees who sip the nectar. Birds were very active, and we watched as a male blackbird hunted for worms in the short grass.

The rough bark of an old birch tree is the perfect home for insects. Birds like the blue tit have a thin beak that price on the insects. A large flower bed has been planted as a sensory bed. The lavender had a delicious scent, and one student commented that this was a walk for your nose.

We also found one of Ireland’s most popular insects, a ladybird. We counted the spots, which totalled seven. Other ladybirds have up to 22 spots and vary from yellow to orange in colour. They are the gardener’s friend and eat hundreds of greenfly, both in the larval and adult stage.

Under a stone we found a woodlice. I explained that every creature has a role in the natural world. Woodlice help maintain a fertile soil by digesting old logs and releasing the trapped nutrients back into the soil.

Across the stream a woodland edge has grown up on a steep hill. We could hear and see the nesting rooks, and throughout the day robin, wren, blackcaps and chiffchaffs all joined in.

Foraging on the dandelions, we caught a queen red tailed bumblebee. Her legs were full of pollen, and this is a testament to the diversity of wildflowers.

We strolled beneath the small woodland, and the leaves of the horse chestnut were out. They are like the fingers of your hand, although these ones have seven digits.

After lunch, we took a walk around the ancient green. There were lots of spring flowers, from pineapple mayweed to hairy bittercress. Along by the River Suir, we found a few shiny green beetles on the dock leaves. Underneath we could see their yellow eggs. The geese have also returned and have a fine enclosure to keep them safe.

The last part of a very busy but enjoyable day was to meet the green schools committee and run through the activities of the day. We discussed how the awareness around nature could be spread to the wider school network, using the newsletter and social media.

Thanks to all the staff and students for making the walk so interesting, and the environment section of Tipperary County Council for funding the workshops.

Upcoming Tipperary Birdwatch event

The Tipperary branch of Birdwatch Ireland will be celebrating this year's Dusk Chorus on May 5. This year we will be tuning into the Dusk Chorus at Lough Doire Bhile from 8pm. Lough Doire Bhile is located just outside the village of Littleton (near Thurles). This event will offer people the opportunity to listen to and identify our resident and migratory birds as they sing to attract mates and hold territories.

The Dusk Chorus is a family friendly event, suitable for older children. Those under 18 need to be accompanied by an adult. Warm clothes and suitable footwear are advisable. This event is free of charge. Please check out Tipperary Birdwatch online for more information. Comments/questions to albert.nolan@rocketmail.com or 089-4230502. I am available to give walks/talks to schools, tidy towns, youth and community groups.