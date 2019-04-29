Dairygold opens new Co-Op Superstores in County Tipperary as part of €11.5 million investment

Up to 200 people turned out to celebrate the official opening of Dairygold’s new Co-Op Superstores at New Inn in County Tipperary.

The new store is part of an €11.5 million investment by Dairygold to enhance its retail store network, creating a modern retail offering purpose built to serve customers’ needs into the future.

The investment has transformed the store’s physical appearance, creating a modern shopping experience while also significantly expanding the range of goods on offer. A new feed store and yard with ample parking combine to make the store an attractive option for farmers and customers across the north Munster region.

Speaking at the opening, New Inn Co-Op Superstores manager John Sugrue said: “The new Co-Op Superstores at New Inn marks an exciting new chapter for our business. We want to thank our loyal customers for their patience during the works and we look forward to serving them and others across the wider north Munster region into the future.”

The Dairygold site at New Inn also boasts a new agri-hub for meetings and technical farm support along with its expanded grain centre.

Head of Retail at Dairygold John O’ Carroll emphasised the significance of the New Inn investment. "Today’s store opening is an exciting milestone in Dairygold’s ongoing investment in our retail store network to support our members’ growth into the future. We look forward to four more new store developments in the coming 12 months. It also marks the significant re-development of the overall site here at New Inn.”

Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman added: “As Dairygold chairman and a Tipperary farmer, I’m very pleased to officially open our new Co-Op Superstore in New Inn. Through this investment, Dairygold has made a firm commitment to the future importance of New Inn as a centre of the society’s agri business. The overall investment in New Inn has created a state-of-the-art agri business hub that will be central to servicing the needs of our members and customers across the north Munster region for many years to come."