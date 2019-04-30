Top Tipperary restaurants all set for All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards

Tipperary restaurants are preparing for the 11th annual All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, on May 13.

Over 1,000 guests will sit down to a five-course gala dinner, prepared by previous winners of the Irish Restaurant Awards. The awards are one of the premier events in the hospitality industry. Over 90,000 nominations were received in January during the first stage of the Irish Restaurant Awards, where members of the public nominated their favourite establishments.

Throughout March, regional finals were held in Kildare, Monaghan, Limerick and Sligo where the best restaurants, chefs and restaurant staff in each county were recognised for their hard work and dedication.

In addition to the regional awards, restaurants from each county will also be competing in national awards under the following categories: Best Cocktail Experience, Best Private Dining and Club Restaurant, Best Cookery School, Best Seafood Experience, and Best Digital Marketing.

The Tipperary finalists are listed below.

Best Restaurant: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard

Best Chef: Dermot Gannon of The Old Convent

Best Newcomer: KYOTO

Best Hotel and Guesthouse: The Old Convent

Best Restaurant Manager: Christine Gannon of The Old Convent

Best Customer Service: Lava Rock Restaurant

Best Café: Ponaire Coffee Roastery and Bar

Pub of the Year: Jim O’ the Mill

Best Wine Experience: Chez Hans

Best Gastro Pub: Mikey Ryan's Bar and Kitchen

Best World Cuisine: Befani’s

Best Free From: Jenny's Kitchen

Best Kids Size Me: Tuscanny Bistro

Local Food Hero: Lucy Lambe of The Green Sheep



Best Emerging Irish Cuisine: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard

Best Casual Dining: O’Neill's Bistro

