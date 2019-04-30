NEWS
Top Tipperary restaurants all set for All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards
Top Tipperary restaurants all set for All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards in Dublin
Tipperary restaurants are preparing for the 11th annual All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, on May 13.
Over 1,000 guests will sit down to a five-course gala dinner, prepared by previous winners of the Irish Restaurant Awards. The awards are one of the premier events in the hospitality industry. Over 90,000 nominations were received in January during the first stage of the Irish Restaurant Awards, where members of the public nominated their favourite establishments.
Throughout March, regional finals were held in Kildare, Monaghan, Limerick and Sligo where the best restaurants, chefs and restaurant staff in each county were recognised for their hard work and dedication.
In addition to the regional awards, restaurants from each county will also be competing in national awards under the following categories: Best Cocktail Experience, Best Private Dining and Club Restaurant, Best Cookery School, Best Seafood Experience, and Best Digital Marketing.
The Tipperary finalists are listed below.
Best Restaurant: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Best Chef: Dermot Gannon of The Old Convent
Best Newcomer: KYOTO
Best Hotel and Guesthouse: The Old Convent
Best Restaurant Manager: Christine Gannon of The Old Convent
Best Customer Service: Lava Rock Restaurant
Best Café: Ponaire Coffee Roastery and Bar
Pub of the Year: Jim O’ the Mill
Best Wine Experience: Chez Hans
Best Gastro Pub: Mikey Ryan's Bar and Kitchen
Best World Cuisine: Befani’s
Best Free From: Jenny's Kitchen
Best Kids Size Me: Tuscanny Bistro
Local Food Hero: Lucy Lambe of The Green Sheep
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Best Casual Dining: O’Neill's Bistro
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on