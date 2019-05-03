Tipperary woman wins CEO of the Year at All-Ireland Business Awards

Tipperary woman and CEO of Comfort Keepers Brid Gould has been crowned CEO of the Year at the All-Ireland Business Awards at an awards ceremony in Croke Park, Dublin.

Brid is "absolutely thrilled" with the award. "It is an absolute honour to be recognised for the work carried out at Comfort Keepers. Myself and my team are strongly committed to the business and will continue to work to ensure all our customers get the best possible quality of service.”

All finalists were live-judged on the day by an adjudication panel chaired by University of Limerick's Dr Briga Hynes and Global Institute of Logistics CEO Kieran Ring.

“All entrants are to be congratulated on the level of professionalism of their submissions and the positive endorsement received from customers and suppliers. The submissions captured the hard work, dedication and ability of entrepreneurs to build alliances to achieve growth and demonstrated that SMEs are the small giants of the Irish economy," Dr Hynes said at the award ceremony.

Comfort Keepers was established in 2005 and currently has 15 offices nationwide. The company is a HSE provider of choice and was the first home Ccre provider to be awarded the Q Mark for excellence in its business processes and systems.

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star Awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards, and promoting peer dialogue among members.