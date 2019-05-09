Tipperary students showcase digital tech solutions at The Google Foundry

Tipperary students joined secondary schools from across Ireland at The Google Foundry, Dublin, last Thursday for the School Digital Champion Project Showcase, the final event in the 2018-19 edition of the Government’s School Digital Champion Programme.

In all, 57 projects from 39 schools representing 18 counties across Ireland were displayed, focusing on how digital technology could be used to make a difference to students’ schools, homes, local community, and local businesses in the areas of waste management, climate action, energy efficiency, and digital inclusion.

Tipperary was represented by Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed of Thurles and Comeragh College of Carrick-On-Suir. Coláiste Mhuire students created a digital map of the school for incoming first years, while Comeragh College recorded content themed 'What represents our culture' on the school's Samsung Gear 360 camera and shared their content with a school in Vienna, Austria.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed at the event

The submissions covered a wide array of topics, with recycling, sports, and digital education being of particular interest to Irish students, while mobile apps and video content were the favoured methods of delivery. Many projects in particular involved promotion of the students’ schools, with some of the more elaborate entries involving virtual reality tours, 360 video, and even an exact, brick-by-brick digital replica of one school in the format of the popular Minecraft game.

The initiative, launched as part of the National Digital Strategy to promote digital adoption and encourage the productive use of technology by students, was run by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment in collaboration with the Department of Education and Skills.