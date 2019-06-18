Garda appeal for information following hit and run collision and attempted hijacking Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision and the attempted hijacking of a car in Tallaght last night.

Shortly before 9pm a collision involving two cars occurred on Cookstown Way, Tallaght. One of the cars involved came to a stop having crashed into a bollard. The driver of the car fled the scene on foot before attempting to hijack a car at knife point a short distance away at Watergate Estate. Significant damage was caused to the other car involved in the collision but it's understood the driver, a woman in her 30s, escaped injury.

Local detectives and ASU (Armed Support Unit) members were alerted to both incidents and during a follow up operation located a man armed with a knife at nearby Rosebank Estate.

As Gardaí attempted to approach the man he inflicted a number of knife wounds to himself. Non-lethal force options were used by ASU members to apprehend the individual safely. Gardaí administered first aid to him before rushing him to Tallaght Hospital, where he is continuing to recover. His injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.