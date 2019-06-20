REVEALED: The part of County Tipperary with highest household income is ...

The area in Tipperary with the highest median gross household income has been revealed.

According to the Central Statistics Office’s Geographical Profiles on Income in Ireland 2016 report, Kilcomenty (€59,749) has the highest median gross household income.

Published on Thursday (June 20), the Geographical Profiles on Income in Ireland 2016 report examines income in Ireland by county and by electoral division. Income is also examined across the areas of housing, health, education, occupation and commuting.

Some of the other high median gross household incomes across the county include Ballina (€57,747), Nenagh rural (€57,496), Drom (€55,740), Magorban (€55,948), Drumwood (€55,323), Ballyclerahan (€54,255), Inch (€54,222), Mertonhall (€53,950), Kilrush (€53,942), Clonmel rural (€53,137) and Lisronagh (€51,545).