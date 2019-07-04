Tipp cyclists saddle up for Down Syndrome Ireland fundraiser

Hundreds of cyclists are set to take to the highways and byways of Munster this August for the annual charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland branches in Tipperary, Limerick, Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford.

Tour de Munster, which covers a 600km route, takes place over four days every August and has raised a phenominal €2.78 million since its inception in 2001.

Funds raised from the tour contribute hugely to the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland each year by providing vital services for their members.

The goal of DSI is to enable children born with Down syndrome to be as independent as possible, and through the great work of the Tour de Munster cyclists and supporters, DSI can access the funding needed to help more young people with Down Syndrome develop and flourish in practical ways.

Down Syndrome Ireland was established in 1971 and today there are 25 branches across the country in operation.

“Each year, I meet so many great and admirable people participating in the tour, many who have a child or family member with Down syndrome. It has given me the opportunity to hear first-hand why the services provided by the DSI Munster branches are so important and I’m delighted to support the tour in every way I can,” said cycling legend and Tour de Munster champion Sean Kelly who was on hand to officially launch the event in Cork last week.

This year’s Tour de Munster begins on Thursday, August 8 in Cork City and continues over four days around the six counties of Munster before returning to Cork on Sunday, August 11.