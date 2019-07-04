Gardaí arrest driver on the phone in County Tipperary

A driver was arrested, charged to court and had their van seized in County Tipperary earlier this week.

Gardaí in Cahir had observed the driver on the phone while driving. It turns out the driver was disqualified.

Gardaí in Cahir have appealed for the public's assistance following a theft from a pharmacy.

A motorist who displayed an unusual looking insurance disc on his car windscreen also had his vehicle seized by gardaí in Tipperary.