REVEALED: New report shows number of jobs racing industry supports in County Tipperary

The horse breeding and racing industries support over 2,500 in direct, indirect and secondary employment in County Tipperary.

This is just one of the key findings of a Regional Economic Impact Study conducted by Horse Racing Ireland and Deloitte.

The study highlights the economic reach of the industry in the county, and has found that over €390m direct and indirect expenditure is generated in Tipperary each year.

Tipperary is the largest contributor to the direct economic impact of breeding in Ireland with total breeding revenue of €163m, approximately 34% of the national total. This revenue is generated primarily through bloodstock sales of €122m and nominations of €39m. Over 870 breeders are registered in the county with the world famous Coolmore Stud, home to leading sire Galileo, situated just outside Fethard.

There are close to 80 trainers based in County Tipperary and these are responsible for in excess of 8,700 horses. The racing operation of Coolmore, run by multiple champion trainer Aidan O'Brien at the renowned Ballydoyle yard, is located close to Cashel. Denis Hogan and Fozzy Stack are other major operators in the county as are the likes of Edward O'Grady, Paddy Twomey, Joe Murphy, Andy Slattery, Tom Hogan, David Marnane and John Ryan. The point-to-point industry is also well represented across Tipperary with notable handlers including Sam Curling, Shane Hassett and Tom Keating. These training establishments are huge employment drivers in the local economy.

Clonmel Racecourse and Thurles Racecourse are vital to the industry for their ability to race in the winter months. Both host National Hunt and Flat racing and notable races in their calendars include the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase, the Grade 2 Kinloch Brae Chase and the Grade 2 Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle.

Tipperary Racecourse, a significant dual-purpose racecourse, stages fixtures from April to October with its biggest meeting coming on the first Sunday of October each year. Super Sunday is unique as it is the only fixture to stage Graded National Hunt races and a group race on the flat on the same card.

“This new report underlines the incredible impact the breeding and racing industries have on County Tipperary," CEO of Horse Racing Ireland Brian Kavanagh said.

"So often, the county flies the flag for Ireland on the world stage thanks to the remarkable racing exploits of Aidan O'Brien and the breeding prowess of Coolmore Stud. There is a great tradition of racing and breeding in the region, and it is an ambition of Horse Racing Ireland to build on that success, increasing the numbers employed and adding to an already impressive contribution to the local economy.”