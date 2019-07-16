'A safe place for tourists': Memorable Tipperary visit for Jordanian ambassador

Tipperary County Council welcomed His Excellency Omar Al-Nahar, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to Civic Offices Nenagh on Monday.

The visit to Civic Offices was arranged in conjunction with the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee, who are actively engaged in promoting links between the village and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. A large representation from Cloughjordan attended the reception.

Cllr Séamus Hanafin greeted the ambassador and the delegation, and spoke of the long history of very positive and friendly relations between Jordan and Ireland. “The story of the origin of the name Cloughjordan and the tradition of the stone brought from the River Jordan evokes a spirit of building links across the globe. Last year the sourcing of a stone from the River Jordan and its conveyance to Ireland to rest in Cloughjordan brought new life to the tradition and awoke an interest in the community in strengthening existing links and building new relationships," he said.

Cllr Joe Hannigan recalled being present last October when the Irish Consul in Jordan handed over the stone of Jordan to the people of Cloughjordan. He referred to the links with Cloughjordan and paid tribute to the work done by various community groups in Cloughjordan. "They are very much to the fore in terms of promoting their area, building on the heritage of the past and looking forward to the future," he said.

He spoke of the illustrious diplomatic career of the ambassador and hoped that he would enjoy his visit to Tipperary and that it would leave him with fond memories of the people he met and the places he visited.

Cloughjordan Development Committee chairperson Gearóid Ó Foighil spoke of how he had raised the possibility of forging links with the Honorary Consul, Joe Geoghegan, and how the sourcing of a stone from the River Jordan and its conveyance to Cloughjordan created an impetus for new alliances.

In response, His Excellency Omar Al-Nahar thanked all those involved and referred to his visit and the hospitality he had received both in Cloughjordan and in Nenagh. He spoke of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and explained how important tourism is to their economy. He looked forward to the visit of many more Irish people to their Kingdom and said it a safe place to visit. This was his first visit to Tipperary, but he said that he was a friend of Cloughjordan, of Tipperary and of Ireland.

The ambassador was presented with a framed scroll and a piece of crystal to commemorate his visit.