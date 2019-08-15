Littleton shows its community spirit

In recent weeks Littleton's main street and approaching roads have been decorated with a wide array of beautiful flowers and evergreen plants.

Over a hundred pots tubs, window boxes, hanging baskets and permanent flower beds each with a carefully chosen arrangement of flowers and colours add a sense of beauty and pride not only for locals but for the many who pass through daily.

Midday traffic and the many "tractor-men" at work in local agriculture or sourcing material from local stores or a family meal from the village restaurants makes the village a very busy and lively place.

Thanks to Ned Bannon who has given many hours of dedicated voluntary work which includes sourcing flowers, peatmoss, fertilizers as well as constant watering and pruning.

Kevin Bannon, our up and coming local artist, who is currently on an art internship in Scotland has helped with the repainting of the statues at the Grotto.

Thanks to all who have contributed to the "Split the Pot" raffle which has helped cover some of the costs of the above project. A church-gate collection is planned for ongoing expense.

Thanks to John Darmody and a group of friends the village has been decorated with copious bunting and flags making it one of the first villages to fly the Tipperary colours in anticipation of a festival atmosphere for the All-Ireland weekend.

A healthy rivalry has always existed with Urlingford our neighbouring town just inside the Kilkenny border.

The Moycarkey-Borris Parish Newsletter of 1998, page 34 makes reference to a "Matthias Purcell who in that particular year, 1828 captained a Two-Mile-Borris hurling team which beat Kilkenny at Fennor Hill."

Here many families put out Tipperary and Kilkenny flags as one or other has Tipperary roots.