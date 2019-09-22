Two Tipperary angling events get national funding

Two angling initiatives in Tipperary granted funding through Inland Fisheries Ireland’s Sponsorship Programme for 2019.

Funding has been granted for the Romanian Catch & Release Angling Association’s Predator Angling competition on Lough Derg, and for Killaloe Ballina and District Anglers Juvenile Angling Competition, which will also be held on Lough Derg.

Angling clubs and federations applied to the programme, which is a funding mechanism of the National Strategy for Angling Development, for support in hosting angling competitions, conservation events and novice coaching programmes.

The announcement was welcomed by Sean Canney, Minister with responsibility for Inland Fisheries.