Gardai issue warning following spate of car break-ins in Nenagh

Gardaí are urging people not to leave items unattended in vehicles following several break-ins over recent days in the Nenagh area.

Windows were broken and items were stolen from a vehicle parked at Ballyartella, Nenagh, last Wednesday evening. The windows of a car were also smashed at Inane, Roscrea, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

Meanwhile, two break-ins were reported at a hotel car park in Nenagh over the weekend.

In one incident, a van was broken into and items were taken at around 3am on Saturday. The items were later located nearby and returned to the owner by gardaí, who say they are following a definite line of inquiry into both incidents.

Also under investigation is the theft of a number of items from a bus stopped at Kickham St, Nenagh, last Monday week.

It is understood that the injured party had stored the items in the luggage compartment of the bus.

CCTV footage of the incident, which happened at 2.30pm, is being examined.

A burglary was reported at Beechwalk, Roscrea, on Monday of last week.

The house was ransacked and a number of items were stolen. Gardaí are also investigating a break-in to a nursing home that occurred in Nenagh at around 3.30am last Thursday. A number of males were reportedly disturbed in the course of the burglary and they left the scene on foot.

An suspected shop thief was arrested in the town of Nenagh last Wednesday afternoon. It is understood that the shopkeeper observed a number of individuals acting suspiciously and contacted the gardaí.

A distraction-type theft was reported at Main St, Roscrea, last Saturday. Gardaí say a man in his 80's was targeted by a female, who made off with a sum of cash.

And a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant outside Nenagh at Carrigatoher, last Monday night week.

The driver was reportedly stopped by gardaí in relation to speeding. A roadside test indicated the potential presence of an illegal substance and the driver was arrested.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.