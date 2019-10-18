Acquired Brain Injury Ireland calls for political support to drive new regional neuro-rehabilitation centre

An appalling lack of brain injury rehabilitation services is devastating thousands of brain injury survivors and their families across the country who are left merely to exist, according to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

“Don’t Save Me, Then Leave Me,” was the wake-up call delivered to politicians by the national brain injury rehabilitation charity as they presented the case for urgent investment in regional neuro-rehabilitation services.

An estimated 19,000 new brain injuries are acquired in Ireland annually from causes including stroke, road traffic accidents, falls, assaults and brain tumours.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland said despite more people surviving the major trauma of a brain injury, many young brain injury survivors are forced to live indefinitely in nursing homes or community hospitals without access to any rehabilitation to aid their recovery.

Additionally, many more are discharged home to families who are often unable to cope and struggling to understand the aftermath of brain injury.

According to the national brain injury charity if you have a brain injury outside Dublin, there are no specialist rehabilitation beds available regionally.

This is despite the need for regional rehabilitation centres being clearly outlined in the Neuro-Rehabilitation Strategy in 2011 and confirmed again in the 2019 Neuro Rehabilitation Implementation Framework.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is calling on politicians to support their proposal to deliver Ireland’s first Regional Neuro-Rehabilitation Centre and support families in crisis after brain injury.

Their centre will offer specialist in-patient and out-patient rehabilitation for people with an acquired brain injury in a 25-bedded centre.

Barbara O’Connell, Chief Executive with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland said: “This country cannot continue to save a life on the one hand, but then rob their quality of life on the other hand by not providing rehabilitation to brain injury survivors. Without investment in rehabilitation, our hospitals are clogged up unnecessarily by keeping brain injury survivors in acute beds that don’t need to be there. Families are pushed to breaking point because of severe under-resourcing of brain injury rehabilitation. The reality is if you have a brain injury outside of Dublin, there are no specialist beds for you.”

Ms O’Connell added: “That’s why we’re calling on the government to support our proposal to establish a regional neuro-rehabilitation centre. Nothing like this exists in the regions which is a major source of crisis for families stuck without a brain injury rehabilitation pathway. Our proposal is in full alignment with the Government’s Sláintecare plan. It will fill a vital rehabilitation gap for families, guiding their loved ones with brain injury back to live in their own communities and out of high-cost care that does nothing to aid recovery after brain injury.”

According to the national brain injury charity, lack of action on the long-awaited neuro-rehabilitation implementation plan means too many young brain injury survivors are wrongfully placed in settings like nursing homes and community hospitals.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland has called on Government to prioritise investment in their regional neuro-rehabilitation centre in 2020. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people in Ireland are living with the consequences of brain injury at any given time.

Ms O Connell stressed to politicians how it’s a lottery for brain injury survivors getting access to neuro-rehabilitation services which is having a detrimental impact on the lives of brain injury survivors and their families.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is the nation’s leading provider of community rehabilitation for those of working age (18-65 years) living with and recovering from an acquired brain injury.

For more information or to support Acquired Brain Injury Ireland visit www.abiireland.ie