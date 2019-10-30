Don't miss the Nenagh CBS Tractor Run which aims to raise much-needed funds for Embrace Farm on November 17

A group of Nenagh CBS transition year students are working hard to organise and promote a tractor run on Sunday, November 17 - all funds raised by the Nenagh CBS Tractor Run, which is likely to feature as many as two hundred tractors, will be aid of Embrace Farm.

Embrace Farm is a voluntary group which works to support families who have lost a loved one or suffered a serious injury in a farming accident.

The Nenagh CBS transition year student team - featuring Patrick Quigley, Jack Gleeson, Paul Seymour, Michael Ryan and Paul Fogarty - are working alongside teachers Paul Butler, Michele Forde, Paul Dolan, Dermot Brislane and principal Karen O'Donnell to ensure that the event on November 17 will prove a resounding success.

The tractor run will start from the Nenagh CBS grounds at 12 noon on Sunday, November 17 (registration will take place from 11am) and the event will follow a route through Ballycommon, Kilcolman, Silvermines and Toomevara before returning to the schools grounds for a barbecue.

