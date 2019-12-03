Tipperary rallies behind demand for 24/7 cardiac care outside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's office

Supporters of Health Equality for the South East (HEFSE) have handed over 5,000 signed declarations to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s office in Dublin.

The declarations were signed at various on-street events and festivals as part of the Hand On Heart campaign, calling on the Fine Gael-led government to immediately commit to delivering a 24/7 cardiac care service for the South East.

Oireachtas members including TDs from Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow and Tipperary stood outside the Dáil last Thursday along with HEFSE supporters and family members of the late Dublin born Una McDermott, who died attempting to access cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford in 2018 when the cardiac cath lab was closed.

Speaking after the event, HEFSE PRO and Waterford councillor Matt Shanahan described the demo as “very positive”. He said: “We executed delivery of a Hand On Heart promise given to so many who signed voting declarations in past months across the region.

“Supporters of the Hand On Heart campaign are continuing to apply pressure to the question of inadequate South East hospital and cardiac care and among other activity will soon announce a regional schools CPR video competition supported by Irish Heart and a major global healthcare sponsor. Our ongoing HEFSE activity is designed to ensure South East Healthcare issues and the delivery of 24/7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford remains at the top of the political agenda for Government over coming months," he added.