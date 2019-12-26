Cloughjordan gets ready for annual train trip to ice skating

The annual Cloughjordan rail trip to Limerick on Ice is taking place next Monday, December 30.

The train departs Cloughjordan at 10.50am, and returns from Limerick at 4.55pm. Return tickets are €6 per adult / €3 per child.

The Limerick On Ice tickets are €10 per person on presentation of a rail ticket purchased on December 30.

If you don’t feel like skating, why not enjoy the day browsing shops or visiting a museum?

North Tipperary Rail Partnership wish to thank Irish Rail and Limerick on Ice for coming on board for the 16th year of this community day out.

This year, all those who who taken part in the trip over the years, and especially those from Cloughjordan, fondly remember the late Duncan Martin for his years of organising this memorable annual event. Duncan passed away earlier this month.

You don't have to be from Cloughjordan to take part as all are welcome.

Any queries, contact Deirdre on 087-9312366.