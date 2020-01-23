Two-Mile-Borris bog falls foul of dumping scourge

“This is happening here all the time and the rubbish will be cleared away and suddenly more appears in its place."

In recent weeks, a bog at Two-Mile-Borris has been the victim of another spate of dumping with bags of rubbish and stripped cables appearing close to a popular walking route.



People out for a stroll over Christmas were disgusted to see the indiscriminant dumping in the ditch and in the bog. There were many children in the location also and they too were disgusted by what they saw.



Above: More of the items dumped in Two-Mile-Borris bog

And, this is not the first time that this has happened in the same location according to one person who was upset by what she saw.

“This is happening here all the time and the rubbish will be cleared away and suddenly more appears in its place. This is happening on state owned bogs and also in land which is privately owned, and frankly it is not good enough. What kind of people go to the trouble of loading up their cars with bags of rubbish, drive off into the bog and just dump the rubbish into the ditch or wherever they can away with it. It just beggars belief and it is very distressing,” the caller said.