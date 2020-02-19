Tipperary community 'shocked and frightened' after gun incident

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has called for an urgent review of garda resources in the county after a shot was fired at a house in Killenaule in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12.20am, a single shot was fired at a house in the Rathroe Terrace area of Killenaule, County Tipperary.

Deputy Cahill said the incident has left the local community “shocked and frightened." He told TipperaryLive.ie: "This is a small rural community and a shooting is the last thing that anyone expected to wake up to this morning. Naturally, people are extremely worried about what is happening on their doorstep."

Deputy Cahill said local gardaí are under "increasing pressure" and lack the resources needed to tackle crime. "We need to boost garda numbers in Tipperary and we need to equip our local gardaí with the resources they need to effectively clamp down on criminals in the area. We also need a specialised unit within An Garda Síochána to target the unique policing issues being faced by more rural communities," he continued.

“My party has also put forward proposals to increase the powers of the gardaí to deal with anti-social behaviour by including new Public Space Protection Orders, Disperse Orders and Community Protection Orders.

“This latest incident has left locals in Killenaule reeling and I am calling on anyone with any information to contact the gardaí," he added.