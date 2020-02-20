Borrisoleigh historical society host illustrated lecture event

Borrisoleigh Historical Society will host an illustrated lecture event titled 'Kevin O’Higgins and the Boundary Commission' on Friday, February 28 in the Community Centre, Borrisoleigh at 8pm.

Laois County Library Historian in Residence, Regina McGinley has completed an in-depth study of the event that had more consequences, fallout and repercussions over the next 100 years, similar to that of the Act of Union and the Great Famine.

Regina McGinley traces the story of the border through the reaction of Carson and his UVF private militia to the Home Rule bills of the earlier 20th century - to beyond the Treaty.

The lecture that she has compiled on the subject, examines depositions taken from people of both communities who lived along what was then, the proposed border.

She also looks at the stand that a number of Sinn Fein TD’s from that region took towards the border in the fractious Treaty Debates in the Dáil. Her study reveals a few surprises here.

To hear this fascinating story and the role played by Kevin O’Higgins; Regina McGinley’s illustrated lecture will take place on February 28.