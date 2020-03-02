Tipperary gardaí recover stolen dogs

Gardaí from County Tipperary have recovered four dogs on foot of a search warrant, which were stolen from County Meath.

Gardaí from Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel recovered the dogs. They have received veterinary assessments and are uninjured and healthy.

"Three have been returned to their happy owners but we are looking to find the owner of a little black and brown terrier who is currently being cared for by gardaí in Clonmel. If anyone has any information, please contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640," a garda spokesperson says.

Gardaí in Tipperary are looking for the owner of the above dog to come forward