Winning Streak windfall 'a gift' from Tipperary man's late wife

An accordion player from County Tipperary landed €19,000 on the National Lottery TV game show Winning Streak on RTÉ One last Saturday.

Getting on Winning Streak was a bittersweet feeling for Mullinahone's Pat Houlihan as it was always the life ambition of his late wife, Margaret, to go on the show. Pat sees this bit of luck as a gift from his late wife.

Pat revealed that he wasn’t watching Winning Streak when his name was pulled out of the drum, but later that evening he walked in the front door of his local pub the Stack of Barley and was met with a loud cheer from locals in the bar.

Pat occasionally plays traditional Irish music in the Mullinahone pub and is well known locally to get a decent tune out of the accordion as well as the banjo. He is a decade retired this year, having spent much of his career working for Tipperary County Council.

It was a stroke of luck how Pat winded up on the show as he was in Carrick-on-Suir last week and was too early to get his lunch in a local restaurant. To kill a bit of time, Pat remembered he had Winning Streak scratch cards with three stars in his wallet so he went into a local shop, got envelopes, filled out the cards and posted them to the National Lottery.

Pat has no firm plans for his winnings just yet as he is going to wait until the dust settles to decide what to do with the Winning Streak windfall.

Winning Streak is on a break for the St. Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend and will return to RTÉ One on March 21.