Holycross Post Offices closes as Mary retires

It was a very sad day in Holycross last Saturday when our Post Office closed for the final time. Mary Ryan has been running the Post Office for almost 33 years, taking over from Mrs McKay in July 1987.

The community will certainly miss this service, especially some of our older residents who relied on assistance and advice from Mary for so many things over the years and enjoyed the convenience of being able to walk, cycle or drive just a short distance to collect their pension, but most of all we will miss the friendly smile from the other side of the counter, the chat we had with Mary when we called in to pay a bill or buy a stamp and the warmth and support she provided over the years. We thank Mary for her years of hard work and dedication and wish her all the best for a well-deserved, happy and healthy retirement.